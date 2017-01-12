ျမန္မာ့သတင္း
ေတာသူဆိုတာ တစ္ကယ့္ကိုရိုးတယ္ ဘာဘာညာညာေတြလည္းနားမလည္

MTD
16 hours ago
73 views

သတင္းစံု

ဘရာဇီး အက်ဥ္းေထာင္ တစ္ခုတြင္ ဓားမ်ားျဖင့္ တုိက္ခိုက္မႈျဖစ္ပြား၊ လူ ၃၁ ဦးေသဆံုး

ဘရာဇီးႏိုင္ငံ အက်ဥ္းေထာင္ တစ္ခုတြင္ အက်ဥ္းသားအဖြဲ႕တစ္ဖြဲ႕က အျခားအဖြဲ႕ကို ဓားကဲ့သို႔ေသာ လက္နက္မ်ားျဖင့္ တိုက္ခိုက္ခဲ့ရာ လူ ၃၁ ဦးေသဆံုးခဲ့ရသည္ဟု အာဏာပိုင္မ်ားက ဇန္နဝါရီ ၇ ရက္တြင္ ေျပာ သည္။ ေထာင္တြင္းလူအစုလိုက္ အၿပံဳလိုက္သတ္ျဖတ္မႈသည္ ဘရာဇီးတြင္...

MTD
49 views
သတင္းစံု

ဆိုင္၀န္ထမ္းတစ္ဦးအား သံႀကိဳးျဖင့္ ခ်ဳပ္ေႏွာင္သည္ဟုဆိုကာ KTV ဆိုင္ပိုင္႐ွင္ကို အမႈဖြင့့္

ပဲခူးတိုင္းေဒသႀကီး(အေနာက္ပိုင္း) အုတ္ဖိုၿမိဳ႕နယ္၊ ေအးျမသာယာအုပ္စု၊ ရန္ကုန္ – ျပည္ ကားလမ္းေဘးရိွ Hollywood KTV စားေသာက္ဆိုင္မွ အလုပ္သမ တစ္ဦးကို သံႀကိဳးျဖင့္ ခ်ဳပ္ေႏွာင္ထားရိွခဲ့သည္ဟုဆိုကာ ပိုင္႐ွင္ျဖစ္သူအား ဒီဇင္ဘာလ ၃၁ ရက္ေန႔က အမႈဖြင့္လွစ္...

MTD
49 views
သတင္းစံု

႐ွမ္းေျမာက္ေဒသ မုိးမိတ္ၿမိဳ႕နယ္ တြင္ ဆင္နင္း၍ လူ၅ဦးေသဆံုး။

8.1.2017. ရွမ္းျပည္နယ္ေျမာက္ပိုင္း မုိးမိတ္ခရုိင္ မိုးမိတ္ၿမိဳ႕နယ္ စင့္ကင္ေက်းရြာတြင္ မေန႔(၇.၁.၂၀၁၇) ညက ဆင္႐ိုင္းဝင္ေရာက္၍ ဖ်က္ဆီးမႈေၾကာင့္ လူ၅ဦးေသဆံုးၿပီး လူတခ်ိဳ႕ ထိခိုက္ဒဏ္ရာရေၾကာင္း သိရသည္။ ဝင္ေရာက္ဖ်က္ဆီးသြားသည္႔ဆင္မွာ...

MTD
55 views

