ေတာသူဆိုတာ တစ္ကယ့္ကိုရိုးတယ္ ဘာဘာညာညာေတြလည္းနားမလည္

ဘရာဇီးႏိုင္ငံ အက်ဥ္းေထာင္ တစ္ခုတြင္ အက်ဥ္းသားအဖြဲ႕တစ္ဖြဲ႕က အျခားအဖြဲ႕ကို ဓားကဲ့သို႔ေသာ လက္နက္မ်ားျဖင့္ တိုက္ခိုက္ခဲ့ရာ လူ ၃၁ ဦးေသဆံုးခဲ့ရသည္ဟု အာဏာပိုင္မ်ားက ဇန္နဝါရီ ၇ ရက္တြင္ ေျပာ သည္။ ေထာင္တြင္းလူအစုလိုက္ အၿပံဳလိုက္သတ္ျဖတ္မႈသည္ ဘရာဇီးတြင္...
On January 1 the former prime minister of Portugal Antonio Guterres took the helm as the ninth secretary-general of the United Nations. While the world focuses on US president-elect Donald Trump and his tweets, there is far less attention on the...
ပဲခူးတိုင္းေဒသႀကီး(အေနာက္ပိုင္း) အုတ္ဖိုၿမိဳ႕နယ္၊ ေအးျမသာယာအုပ္စု၊ ရန္ကုန္ – ျပည္ ကားလမ္းေဘးရိွ Hollywood KTV စားေသာက္ဆိုင္မွ အလုပ္သမ တစ္ဦးကို သံႀကိဳးျဖင့္ ခ်ဳပ္ေႏွာင္ထားရိွခဲ့သည္ဟုဆိုကာ ပိုင္႐ွင္ျဖစ္သူအား ဒီဇင္ဘာလ ၃၁ ရက္ေန႔က အမႈဖြင့္လွစ္...
8.1.2017. ရွမ္းျပည္နယ္ေျမာက္ပိုင္း မုိးမိတ္ခရုိင္ မိုးမိတ္ၿမိဳ႕နယ္ စင့္ကင္ေက်းရြာတြင္ မေန႔(၇.၁.၂၀၁၇) ညက ဆင္႐ိုင္းဝင္ေရာက္၍ ဖ်က္ဆီးမႈေၾကာင့္ လူ၅ဦးေသဆံုးၿပီး လူတခ်ိဳ႕ ထိခိုက္ဒဏ္ရာရေၾကာင္း သိရသည္။ ဝင္ေရာက္ဖ်က္ဆီးသြားသည္႔ဆင္မွာ...
