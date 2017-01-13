ရန္ကုန္မွာ လိုင္းကားစီးရင္း ဖင္ႏႈိက္ခံရတဲ့ေကာင္မေလး

Comment
ပဲခူးတိုင္းေဒသႀကီး(အေနာက္ပိုင္း) အုတ္ဖိုၿမိဳ႕နယ္၊ ေအးျမသာယာအုပ္စု၊ ရန္ကုန္ – ျပည္ ကားလမ္းေဘးရိွ Hollywood KTV စားေသာက္ဆိုင္မွ အလုပ္သမ တစ္ဦးကို သံႀကိဳးျဖင့္ ခ်ဳပ္ေႏွာင္ထားရိွခဲ့သည္ဟုဆိုကာ ပိုင္႐ွင္ျဖစ္သူအား ဒီဇင္ဘာလ ၃၁ ရက္ေန႔က အမႈဖြင့္လွစ္...
Any man who cohabitates with or impregnates a woman after agreeing to marry her, but then fails to stand by the promise, could soon face prison terms if a draft law comes into effect. The Prevention of Violence against Women Law includes a clause...
မေလး႐ွားႏိုင္ငံ ကြာလာလမ္ပူၿမိဳ႕ ဆာဒန္းၿမိဳ႕တြင္ အခ်ိန္ပို အလုပ္ဆင္းရာမွ ျပန္လာေသာ ျမန္မာလုပ္သား ၁၆ဦးကို မေလး႐ွားႏိုင္ငံသားဟုယူဆရသူ ေလးဦးက ဓားျဖင့္ ခုတ္ရာ ျမန္မာလုပ္သားေလးဦး ေသဆုံးၿပီး သုံးဦး ဒဏ္ရာျပင္းထန္စြာရ႐ွိခဲ့ေၾကာင္း သတင္းရ႐ွိသည္။ ဇန္နဝါရီ...
