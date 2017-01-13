ျမန္မာ့သတင္း
ရန္ကုန္မွာ လိုင္းကားစီးရင္း ဖင္ႏႈိက္ခံရတဲ့ေကာင္မေလး

1 day ago
ဆိုင္၀န္ထမ္းတစ္ဦးအား သံႀကိဳးျဖင့္ ခ်ဳပ္ေႏွာင္သည္ဟုဆိုကာ KTV ဆိုင္ပိုင္႐ွင္ကို အမႈဖြင့့္

ပဲခူးတိုင္းေဒသႀကီး(အေနာက္ပိုင္း) အုတ္ဖိုၿမိဳ႕နယ္၊ ေအးျမသာယာအုပ္စု၊ ရန္ကုန္ – ျပည္ ကားလမ္းေဘးရိွ Hollywood KTV စားေသာက္ဆိုင္မွ အလုပ္သမ တစ္ဦးကို သံႀကိဳးျဖင့္ ခ်ဳပ္ေႏွာင္ထားရိွခဲ့သည္ဟုဆိုကာ ပိုင္႐ွင္ျဖစ္သူအား ဒီဇင္ဘာလ ၃၁ ရက္ေန႔က အမႈဖြင့္လွစ္...

မေလးမွာ အလုပ္ဆင္းျပန္လာတဲ့ ျမန္မာလုပ္သား ၁၆ ဦး ဓားျဖင့္ ခုတ္ခံရ

မေလး႐ွားႏိုင္ငံ ကြာလာလမ္ပူၿမိဳ႕ ဆာဒန္းၿမိဳ႕တြင္ အခ်ိန္ပို အလုပ္ဆင္းရာမွ ျပန္လာေသာ ျမန္မာလုပ္သား ၁၆ဦးကို မေလး႐ွားႏိုင္ငံသားဟုယူဆရသူ ေလးဦးက ဓားျဖင့္ ခုတ္ရာ ျမန္မာလုပ္သားေလးဦး ေသဆုံးၿပီး သုံးဦး ဒဏ္ရာျပင္းထန္စြာရ႐ွိခဲ့ေၾကာင္း သတင္းရ႐ွိသည္။ ဇန္နဝါရီ...

